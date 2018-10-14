Niall McGillicuddy, Cloonteens, Kilcummin, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 3:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Monday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. House private please.