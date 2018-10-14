Niall McGillicuddy, Cloonteens, Kilcummin, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 3:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Monday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. House private please.
Sunday Afternoon Local Basketball Results
Senior Women Division 3 : St Annes 42, St Bridgets 56,LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 BOYS: St Brendans BC B 55, Gneeveguilla 59LEESTRAND U16DIV...
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERGareth Bale has been ruled out of Wales' Nations League match against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday.The forward missed their 4-1...
