Niall Kelly, Gort na Sídhe, Mounthalk, Tralee

reposing at his home in Mounthawk, Tralee V92 XYD6 on Friday from 4 to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday for Requiem mass at 10 O Clock. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, UHK or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Latest News
Green Leader Eamon Ryan – February 6th, 2020
The leader of the Green Party spoke to Jerry.
NCT Problems Threaten Livelihood – February 6th, 2020
Castleisland taxi driver John Clifford needs an NCT (National Car Test) cert to renew his licence next month.
That’s Jazz – February 5th, 2020
That’s Jazz this week includes the voices of Benny Benack and Aretha Franklin, new music from Marc Copland and Alina Bzezhinska, anniversaries for Horace...
George Kelly – February 5th, 2020
Joe McGill is joined by George Kelly from Ballymallis. George runs Hazel Fort Farm. He has been a farm manager for most of his...
Thursday Evening Sports Update
RUGBYDave Kilcoyne has been cleared to play in Ireland's Six Nations meeting with Wales on Saturday.The Munster prop came through the return-to-play protocols this...
Latest Sports
Thursday Evening Sports Update
RUGBYDave Kilcoyne has been cleared to play in Ireland's Six Nations meeting with Wales on Saturday.The Munster prop came through the return-to-play protocols this...
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors Sanction Of 6 Points Deduction Lifted
Garvey's Tralee Warriors have had the sanction of the 6 points deduction lifted by the National Appeals Committee.The Men's Superleague Champions were threatened with...
Kerry School Boys & Girls Leagues Fixtures Revealed
Padraig Harnett looks ahead to another packed programme of fixtures planned for the weekend.