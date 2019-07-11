Niall Crowley, Killerisk, Tralee and formerly of Glenflesk

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 3 to 5pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers to Pieta House, Moyderwell, Tralee or the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or Care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.