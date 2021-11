The wettest day in Ireland last month was registered at Valentia Observatory.

The South Kerry weather station recorded 64.7mm of rain on October 8th; this is over a third of what usually falls for the month of October there.

Valentia also had its wettest October in 21 years; 264.9mm of rainfall was logged, one and a half times the monthly average.

99 hours of sunshine were charted at Valentia during October.