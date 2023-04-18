Advertisement
News

West Kerry family facing homelessness as home of 17 years no longer available to rent

Apr 18, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
West Kerry family facing homelessness as home of 17 years no longer available to rent West Kerry family facing homelessness as home of 17 years no longer available to rent
Share this article

A West Kerry family are facing the prospect of becoming homeless, after hearing that their home of 17 years is no longer available to rent.

Edwin de Groots, his wife Jessica and their five-year-old son Peter have lived in an old farmhouse between Annascaul and Lispole since 2006.

After a fruitless search to find alternative accommodation on the Dingle Peninsula, Edwin posted about their dilemma on social media over the weekend.

Advertisement

He says he was inundated with comments from people saying they were in a similar situation, highlighting a major shortage of rental properties in Kerry.

Mr de Groots says the family don't want to leave this area, where their son goes to school and they're very much part of the local community.

He's hoping someone might be able to come to their aid:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus