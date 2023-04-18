West Kerry family facing homelessness as home of 17 years no longer available to rent

A West Kerry family are facing the prospect of becoming homeless, after hearing that their home of 17 years is no longer available to rent.

Edwin de Groots, his wife Jessica and their five-year-old son Peter have lived in an old farmhouse between Annascaul and Lispole since 2006.

After a fruitless search to find alternative accommodation on the Dingle Peninsula, Edwin posted about their dilemma on social media over the weekend.

He says he was inundated with comments from people saying they were in a similar situation, highlighting a major shortage of rental properties in Kerry.

Mr de Groots says the family don't want to leave this area, where their son goes to school and they're very much part of the local community.

He's hoping someone might be able to come to their aid: