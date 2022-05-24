West Kerry An Naomhóg featuring in art exhibition until next week

A West Kerry traditional craft An Naomhóg is to be featured in a Dublin art exhibition which has opened today.

Kerry artist, Liam O'Neill, is to feature a collection titled: ‘An Naomhóg: Capall na Farraige’ which includes ten large paintings.

An Naomhóg, built by Liam's cousin Eddie Hutch, will be displayed alongside the paintings in the exhibition.

The idea transpired between the cousins during lockdown and has come together two years later.

It’ll be featured in the reception room at the Merrion Hotel for a week before moving to the Oriel Gallery.

Liam O'Neill describes the Naomhóg.