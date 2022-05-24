Advertisement
News

West Kerry An Naomhóg featuring in art exhibition until next week

May 24, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
West Kerry An Naomhóg featuring in art exhibition until next week West Kerry An Naomhóg featuring in art exhibition until next week
Share this article

A West Kerry traditional craft An Naomhóg is to be featured in a Dublin art exhibition which has opened today.

Kerry artist, Liam O'Neill, is to feature a collection titled: ‘An Naomhóg: Capall na Farraige’ which includes ten large paintings.

An Naomhóg, built by Liam's cousin Eddie Hutch, will be displayed alongside the paintings in the exhibition.

Advertisement

The idea transpired between the cousins during lockdown and has come together two years later.

It’ll be featured in the reception room at the Merrion Hotel for a week before moving to the Oriel Gallery.

Liam O'Neill describes the Naomhóg.

Advertisement

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus