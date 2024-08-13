Advertisement
Vodafone launch two new locations in Kerry that offer free digital learning course aimed at older people

Aug 13, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Vodafone launch two new locations in Kerry that offer free digital learning course aimed at older people
Pictured at Vodafone Ireland’s Dundrum store are; Liz Roche, Head of Vodafone Foundation, Jack Moran, Vodafone employee, Peter Kelly, Vodafone customer and Jenny Hayes, Head of Consumer Sales.
Vodafone has announced that it has doubled their locations in Kerry which offer their in-person digital learning course.

New locations in Listowel and Killorglin add to the existing services in Killarney and Tralee which offer the 'Hi Digital programme' which is aimed at increasing levels of digital literacy among older people.

They are encouraging older people to visit their stores for Drop-In Fridays from 10am-1pm each Friday, for free learning courses and building their confidence and skills.

The locations in Kerry that offer this course are The Square in Tralee, College Street in Killarney, Market Square in Listowel and Millroad in Killorglin.

Launched in 2021, the programme aims to help older people to connect more easily with family and friends, access vital services, and navigate the digital world with confidence.

