Advertisement
News

Unregistered taxi detected in Tralee last night

Dec 29, 2024 17:52 By radiokerrynews
Unregistered taxi detected in Tralee last night
Share this article

An unregistered taxi was detected in Tralee last night.

Kerry Roads Policing Unit and the National Transport Authority detected the vehicle operating for hire.

All taxi vehicles must first undergo a comprehensive vehicle inspection and suitability test prior to being issued with a vehicle license to operate as a taxi.

Advertisement

Elsewhere Kerry Roads Policing Unit also seized an E-scooter in Castleisland Saturday evening after observing it being driven on a footpath on the Main Street.

A fixed charge notice has been issued to the driver.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee's Soup Kitchen increases capacity to cope with demand for free meals
Advertisement
Kerry TD’s asked over 1,500 Dáil questions in 2024
Gardaí in Kerry dealing with 18 active missing person cases in the county
Advertisement

Recommended

Celtic move 14 points clear
City back to winning ways, Forest up to second
O'Sullivan: Colin Healy is a major loss
Elliott scoops 100th Grade One win
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus