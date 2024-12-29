Unregistered taxi detected in Tralee last night

An unregistered taxi was detected in Tralee last night.

Kerry Roads Policing Unit and the National Transport Authority detected the vehicle operating for hire.

All taxi vehicles must first undergo a comprehensive vehicle inspection and suitability test prior to being issued with a vehicle license to operate as a taxi.

Elsewhere Kerry Roads Policing Unit also seized an E-scooter in Castleisland Saturday evening after observing it being driven on a footpath on the Main Street.

A fixed charge notice has been issued to the driver.