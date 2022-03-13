Ukraine book of solidarity available for public signing at MTU campus

A book of solidarity for Ukraine is available for public signing at Munster Technological University (MTU).

The public may sign the book at MTU Kerry’s south campus in Tralee this coming Monday (March 14th) and Tuesday (March 15th).

The university's president Maggie Cusack came up with the idea and the book will also be available to sign at MTU's Cork campuses.

Chairperson of MTU’s Board of Governors Jimmy Deenihan says there's huge sympathy with the Ukrainian people among the student population.

He says four Ukrainian students currently attend the Kerry campus.