Two Kerry footballer have convictions for assault overturned on appeal

Two Kerry footballer have had their convictions for assault overturned on appeal.

23-year-old Ronan Buckley of Lahard, Beaufort, who is a Kerry senior inter-county footballer, and former Kerry minor, 22-year-old Christopher O'Donoghue of Inch, Clonkeen, Killarney, received convictions and fines for assault earlier this year.

In June, Ronan Buckley and Christopher O'Donoghue received a conviction and a €400 fine each, after pleading guilty to assault.

Advertisement

They admitted assaulting Dan McCarthy, causing him harm, on Church Lane, Killarney on October 22nd, 2018.

Their appeals came before the local circuit court yesterday in front of Judge Terence O'Sullivan.

The judge said he was impressed with the earlier pleas, along with the number of positive references and testimonials about the accused men, which were given to the court.

Advertisement

Mr Buckley and Mr O'Donoghue provided a further €5,000 in compensation, bringing to €10,000 the amount given to the victim; Judge O'Sullivan said this was fitting remorse, with a significant sum of compensation.

Padraig O'Connell, solicitor for the men, said that a conviction would have a detrimental impact on Mr Buckley's hope of securing teaching placement.

Judge O'Sullivan said he accepted the accused men were high profile role models, gave a lot to their communities and were high academic achievers.

Advertisement

The judge accepted Mr O'Connell's application for the Probation Act to be applied, leaving the accused without a conviction.