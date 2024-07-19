Tributes paid to pioneering Killarney hotelier and businesswoman

Tributes have been paid to a pioneering Killarney hotelier and businesswoman who has died.

Sixty years ago, Kay Randles, with the support of her late husband Neil, opened the Dromhall Hotel, which at the time had 18-bedrooms.

In addition to raising six children, the couple built up a major portfolio of businesses including hotels; the Randles family is now among this county’s most significant employers.

Kay Randles was an important figure in the Irish Hotels’ Federation.

When she celebrated the golden jubilee of the Dromhall Hotel ten years ago, then Taoiseach Enda Kenny unveiled a plaque to commemorate the anniversary and his visit.

Mrs Randles’s requiem mass will take place in St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney tomorrow, Saturday, at 10.30am.