Tralee solicitor honoured for contribution to the law

Oct 30, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
A Tralee solicitor has been honoured for his contribution to the law.

Solicitor Pat Mann received the Special Merit Award at the Irish Law Awards last night in the Clayton Hotel in Dublin.

The Special Merit Award is given to those who have made a significant and noteworthy contribution to the law that deserves to be celebrated.

Pat Mann was honoured for his work in the profession down through the years, including his representation of the Hayes family in the long-running Kerry Babies case.

He says the award was a complete surprise to him.

