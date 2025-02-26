A woman and two men have gone on trial at the Central Criminal Court accused of the rape and sexual assault of a young girl, which allegedly began when she was three and a half years old.

The woman and two men face a total of 21 counts of sexual assault and rape, which allegedly occurred on dates between 2000 and 2014, at locations in Mayo and Kerry.

The three accused all have addresses in Co. Mayo. They can't be named for legal reasons.

The 51 year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to 13 counts of sexual assault, and not guilty to one count of rape. The court heard she is the complainant's mother.

It is alleged that the woman sexually assaulted the girl on nine occasions between 2000 and 2009 at the family home in Co. Mayo, on one occasion between 2012 and 2014 and on three occasions during a family holiday in Co. Kerry in 2001.

The 45-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape and one of oral rape on dates between 2003 and 2012, all at the same address in Co. Mayo. The court has heard he is the complainant's maternal uncle.

The third man (52) pleaded not guilty to one count of oral rape between 2008 and 2009 at the same address in Co. Mayo. The jury heard he was a friend of the woman's then partner.

She said the complainant, who is now in her mid 20s, was aged between three and a half and 12 years old when the majority of the alleged incidents are said to have occurred.

Photos of two properties in Mayo and Kerry were shown to the jury, along with maps.

The trial continues before Ms Justice Melanie Greally and the jury.