Three Kerry winners of Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards

Three Kerry businesses were honoured at the 2022 Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards.

They were presented at the National Ploughing Championships which open to the public today.

The awards recognise innovative agri-tech and agri-engineering, and new product development in the agriculture sector.

Ardfert-based TailJack.com won the Agri-Safety award.

The TailJack saves time while protecting staff and cows - it lifts a cow’s tail up to stop kicking, and safely allows one person to attach a cluster for milking or perform veterinary treatment.

Abbeyfeale-based Cotter Crate won the IFAC Best New-Comer award.

The innovative sheep handling system makes handling sheep and lambs easier, faster, and safer.

They’ve also developed the SmartWorm app, which allows sheep farmers transition from blanket treatment with wormers, to treating only the animals that needs it.

The Smart Farming award went to Alfco Censortec.

Killorglin-based Censortec and Meath’s Alfco are two independent agtech companies, and this product is an integration between Censortec’s animal monitoring system and Alfco’s automated drafting gates.

It provides a seamless transfer of information from the Censortec system to the Alfco drafting app.