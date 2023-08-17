Three Kerry sisters shortlisted for Outstanding Achievement Award

Three Kerry sisters are shortlisted as finalists for an Outstanding Achievement Award.

Breeda Hurley, Miriam Moriarty Owens and Áine O’Callaghan started a project called Johnny's Cottage, which saw them going live on Facebook showing friends how to make an apple tart.

Since then, over 30,000 fans tune in every week.

The trio have been nominated among hundreds across Ireland and the UK for their social media presence.

The awards ceremony will take place on the 10th of September at Fitzpatrick’s Killiney Castle, Dublin, following a two-day Make it Happen event.

The awards honour people who've demonstrated dedication, innovation, and impact in their respective fields.

People submitted their nominations through the Make It Happen Seminar.com.