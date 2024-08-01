SSE Airtricity extends consultation process for €5 million Generation Green Community Fund

SSE Airtricity has extended the consultation process for its €5 million all-island Community Fund until the 23rd of August.

The fund aims to deliver meaningful community benefits across Ireland.

The consultation process is inviting views from communities, individuals and organisations to advise how the fund could best support green initiatives.

Advertisement

The fund will be administered in line with a number of UN Sustainable Development Goals, that aligns with SSE Airtricity’s core sustainability priorities around community, biodiversity, education and decarbonisation.

The SSE Airtricity Generation Green Community Fund will be open to application later this year, following the initial consultation period.

To submit your views to the consultation or for more information, please visit: www.sseairtricity.com/communityfund