Sneem man with heart problems spent three days in custody after arrest for breaching protection order he was never served

A man with a serious heart condition spent three days in garda custody in Killarney after being arrested for breaching a protection order he was never aware of.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Alec Gabbett at Tralee District Court.

Judge Gabbett dismissed the case, after it emerged the man had never been served with the court order he was arrested for breaching.

A protection order is a temporary safety order directing the respondent not to use violence, threats or molestation, against the applicant.

The Domestic Violence Act 2018 states a copy of the protection order and note of evidence shall be served on the respondent as soon as practicable.

The man had been arrested from his home in Sneem, in what his solicitor Pádraig O’Connell described as a totally inappropriate vehicle, which made his client feel like he was tumbling inside a washing machine.

At the beginning of proceedings, Mr O’Connell told Judge Gabbett that his client was never served with the court order he’s accused of breaching, and was unaware of it.

He said he was very concerned about the nature of the charge sheet, which alleged intimidation by the man’s presence at the rear of the woman’s property.

Mr O’Connell said the rear of her home is actually a caravan which he’s living in, and he has simply nowhere to go.

The man was due to appear before a special court sitting on Wednesday, but he was hospitalised and his case was listed for Thursday.

Mr O’Connell said he was with him at 5 o’clock on Thursday morning after he had been discharged from the hospital and brought back to Killarney garda station, and that he had serious concerns the man may die as a result of a potential heart attack.

The man told Judge Alec Gabbett he’s due to have major surgery in Cork in early September, and Judge Gabbett said he was going to check in on the man himself last night but had heard he was in good hands.

Mr O’Connell said he has a huge issue with a man who has a heart condition to be in custody for three days, although he had no concerns about the manner of treatment by gardaí in Killarney.

Efforts were made by gardaí in court and the courts service staff to find out if the order had been served on the man, as he waited in the defendant’s dock in Tralee District Court.

The courts staff then told the court the order had indeed been served.

Mr O'Connell asked for a copy of the declaration of service, but this document did not exist and the state acknowledged the order had not been served on him.

The matter was dismissed, and Mr O’Connell said an injustice had been done on the man.