Slight drop in number of new cars registered in Kerry

There’s been a slight drop in the number of new cars registered in Kerry in the first two months of the year.

There were 850 car registrations in the county up to the end of February this year, down 6% from 907 over the same period last year.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

292 new cars were registered in Kerry during the month of February, which is a drop of 18% compared to February last year.

New diesel car sales fell by almost 27% to 286 last month, while petrol registrations dropped by almost 11% to 237.

163 new petrol electric hybrid vehicles were registered in February, a rise of almost 2% on the same month last year.

Electric car registrations in Kerry went up by over 164% to 82, while petrol/plug-in electric hybrid registrations increased by 107% to 58.

15 diesel electric hybrids were registered during the month of February (down 58%), and 9 petrol and gas cars.