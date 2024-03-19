Seven Kerry individuals and businesses named in Revenue's list of tax defaulters

Seven Kerry individuals and businesses have been named in the Revenue's list of tax defaulters.
The most recent list details cases finalised in the last three months of 2023.
Fines in Kerry ranged from 632-euro-50-cent to 2,500 euro.
They were issued for the 'Possession Of Untaxed Tobacco for Sale', the 'Possession Of Untaxed Alcohol for Sale', 'Failure To Hold a Current Liquor Licence' and the 'Misuse of Marked Mineral Oil'
Nationally, the courts imposed fines totalling nearly 437-thousand euro, and 16 settlements amounted to over 5 million euro.
Q4 2023 LIST 1 OF THE DEFAULTERS LIST
List compiled pursuant to section 1086 (a), taxes consolidation act, 1997, in respect of the period beginning on 1 October 2023, and ending on 31 December 2023, of every person upon whom a fine or other penalty was imposed by a court.
Where penalties relating to under-declaration of tax or non-declaration of tax are determined by the court, and where the tax only amount is more than €50,000.00, the penalty exceeds 15% of the total tax and a qualifying disclosure was not made, the case is listed.
Total number of cases published: 111
Total amount of fines and penalties imposed: €436,993.50
KERRY CASES
Misuse of Marked Mineral Oil
Dennehy, Daniel: Gerard Teach Saoirse, Lissardboula, Farmers Bridge, Tralee, Co. Kerry - Coal Merchant - Fine: €2,500
Possession Of Untaxed Tobacco for Sale
Bialek, Szymon: 67 Bruach Na Habhann, Ballydribbeen, Killarney, Co. Kerry - Fine: €2,500
Czernik, Katarzyna: 13 Arbutus Drive, Killarney, Co. Kerry - Fine: €2,500
Pokojski, Leszek: 12 Woodlawn Avenue, Killarney, Co. Kerry - Fine: €2,500
Ryska, Tomasz: 35 Oakpark Demesne, Tralee, Co. Kerry - Fine: €2,500
Failure To Hold Current Liquor Licence
Sethu Catering Limited: Main Street, Killorglin, Co. Kerry - Restaurateur - Fine: €632.50
Possession Of Untaxed Alcohol for Sale
Dwyer, Patrick: Carraig Rua, Tullig West, Caherciveen, Co. Kerry - Fine: €2,500