The sentencing hearing of Tralee businessman Nathan McDonnell in the Special Criminal Court has been adjourned to 10th February.

44-year-old Mr McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, pleaded guilty in October to two charges in connection with the largest ever seizure of crystal meth in the country.

He admitted to importing crystal meth into Cork Port in October 2023, with the value of the drug greater than €13,000, and participating in the activities of a criminal organisation between 16th October 2023 and 12th February 2024.

Around 550 kilograms of meth was seized at Cork Port on 16th February last year, valued at almost €33 million.

Mr McDonnell’s case was mentioned in the non-jury Special Criminal Court this morning, when his sentencing hearing was adjourned until 10th February this year.

McDonnell’s co-accused, 42-year-old James Leen, of Kilmorna, Listowel, is set for trial in the Special Criminal Court on five charges in October this year.