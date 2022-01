Presentation Secondary School students in Tralee are encouraging people to continue to support the local economy.

As part of the economics module in their transition year programme, Keelin Hickey, Rosie Giles, Ali Tarrant and Nicole Walker have embarked on a project in which they encourage their school peers to spend their money locally, instead of online.

The school is also running a Support Your Local Economy Day.

Advertisement

Keelin Hickey explains why they chose this project.