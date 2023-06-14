Advertisement
News

Search for missing Killarney man stood down

Jun 14, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrynews
Search for missing Killarney man stood down Search for missing Killarney man stood down
Share this article

Update - 8.20am, June 14th 2023

Gardaí say a search for a man missing from Killarney has been stood down, following the discovery of a man's body.

They have thanked the public for and the media their assistance.

Advertisement

 

 

9.45pm, June 13th 2023

Advertisement

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding a man who is missing from Killarney.

45-year-old Aidan Fogarty is missing from his home since early this morning.

He's 5’ 11” in height, of slight build, balding and has blue eyes; it's unknown what Aidan was wearing when he left home.

Advertisement

Gardaí say it's believed Mr Fogarty was travelling in his dark grey Mercedes E Class Estate; it has a 12 D registration number plate.

Gardaí and Aidan's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Aidan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement

An image of the vehicle Mr Fogarty is believed to be travelling in.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus