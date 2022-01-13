Recent Kerry lotto winners have contacted National Lottery headquarters to claim prize

Recent Kerry lotto winners, who won a combined €773,000, have contacted National Lottery headquarters to claim their prizes.

A Euromillions plus winning ticket worth half a million euro was bought in Hussey's shop on Princes Quay, Tralee for the December 28th draw.

On December 23rd, an online lotto player in Kerry won €250,000 and another player won over €23,000 in the Lotto Match 5 prize on October 30th, that ticket was bought in the County Store, Strand Street, Castlegrogory.

Advertisement

Fran Whearty from the National Lottery says all the winners have been in touch to collect their winnings: