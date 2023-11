Radio Kerry remains the most listened to radio station in the Kingdom.

Radio listenership figures published today show Radio Kerry has a market share of 48.9% of all radio listeners in Kerry.

Over 80,000 people listen to the station on a weekly basis.

More than 3.3 million Irish adults listen to radio on an average day.

Radio Kerry General Manager Fiona Stack thanked listeners and advertisers for their continued loyalty to the station.