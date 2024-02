Irish radio had a very successful 2023 according to a report published by RadioCentre Ireland today. Total revenue for 2023 came in at €163.9 million, up 4% versus 2022.

Quarter 4 (October to December) was particularly buoyant with radio revenues up 7% for that period. It found that the radio sector continues to increase its share of the total advertising market in Ireland.

There were revenue declines for television (traditional and on demand) and publishing.