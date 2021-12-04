Advertisement
Projects approved by Údarás to create full-time jobs in Kerry

Dec 4, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Projects approved by Údarás na Gaeltachta will create new full-time jobs in Kerry.

The Údarás board approved projects at its final meeting of the year yesterday, which will result in 74 full-time jobs in Gaeltacht companies in Kerry, Galway and Donegal.

The projects will receive up to €3 million from private investments and State support when they're underway.

The Board also approved €1.26 million for lead organisations to implement language plans in Gaeltacht areas, including Daingean Uí Chúis and West Kerry.

