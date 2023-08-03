Advertisement
Precautionary boil water notices in place for Kerry again today due to strike action

Aug 3, 2023 08:39 By radiokerrynews
Precautionary boil water notices in place for Kerry again today due to strike action
Precautionary boil water notices are in place for households in Kerry again today, due to strike action by members of the Unite trade union.

The Industrial action is being taken by staff looking for assurances they'll retain their public sector status, if their jobs move to Uisce Eireann.

This is day two of a three day work stoppage affecting council water services in Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford, Carlow, and South and East Dublin.

Coordinating Officer at Unite Tom Fitzgerald says the action may spread to other local authority areas.

