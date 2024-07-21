Advertisement
Power outage in Milltown

Jul 21, 2024 12:14 By radiokerrynews
Power outage in Milltown
Photo: ESB Networks
Around a dozen are without power in mid-Kerry after an ESB fault.

The outage was reported in Milltown shortly after 10am.

ESB says power is expected to be restored to all by 2pm.

