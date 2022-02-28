Phone service not available in main Kerry office to register births, deaths and marriages

A phone service isn't available in the main office in Kerry for those trying to register births, deaths and marriages.

The civil registration service for the county is based at Sister Joseph's Road in Killarney.

However, for several days, it's been impossible to leave a message on its phone line - 064 6632251 - as callers are told the mailbox is full.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says its civil registration service is currently experiencing a high level of demand for marriage registrations.

It says people can walk in to its Killarney office and an appointment service is also available.

Walk-in times in Killarney are 2 to 3pm on Mondays, 2pm to 4pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and from 9.30am to 12pm and 2pm to 4pm on Thursdays and Fridays.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says its civil registration office in Rathass, Tralee is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday and may also be contacted at

066 718 4500.

People can also submit queries or make appointments by emailing [email protected]

More information about HSE Civil Registration Service locations across Cork and Kerry is available from:https://www2.hse.ie/services/births-deaths-and-marriages/contact-a-civil-registration-service.html#Kerry