A period house in Tralee has been sold for over €1 million.

Ballyard House was put on the market in April last year with a guide price of €1.4million.

The two-storey property with manicured gardens, consists of four bedrooms, a games room, and a cellar; while its renovated coach house included two bedrooms.

Selling agents Gary O’Driscoll Auctioneers confirmed the property was sold for €1.32million last month (August 9th) to a local buyer.