Advertisement
News

People urged to try out pickleball at new club in Tralee

Jul 4, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
People urged to try out pickleball at new club in Tralee People urged to try out pickleball at new club in Tralee
Share this article

People across Kerry are being urged to try out the fast-growing sport of pickleball.

It’s a social and low impact game that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, with no prior racquet experience necessary.

Members of the existing Castlegregory Pickleball have created the Kingdom Pickleball Club, which is open to anyone aged over 18.

Advertisement

Working with Kerry Recreation and Sport Partnership, they’ve secured facilities in Cumman Iosaef, Tralee for weekly sessions on Tuesdays from 5 to 6pm, starting today.

Instructors will be on site to teach the game and all equipment is provided.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus