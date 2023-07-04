People urged to try out pickleball at new club in Tralee

People across Kerry are being urged to try out the fast-growing sport of pickleball.

It’s a social and low impact game that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, with no prior racquet experience necessary.

Members of the existing Castlegregory Pickleball have created the Kingdom Pickleball Club, which is open to anyone aged over 18.

Working with Kerry Recreation and Sport Partnership, they’ve secured facilities in Cumman Iosaef, Tralee for weekly sessions on Tuesdays from 5 to 6pm, starting today.

Instructors will be on site to teach the game and all equipment is provided.