People of Kerry urged to get CPR training during Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month

Oct 9, 2021 16:10 By radiokerrynews
People of Kerry urged to get CPR training during Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month
The Killarney Cardiac Response Unit is urging the public to get CPR training this month.

October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month and the Kerry-based unit is drawing attention to the importance of CPR training.

The unit is running a multitude of demonstrations next Saturday for Restart a Heart Day.

With about two-thousand-500 cardiac arrests occurring outside hospitals in Ireland every year, James Cronin of Killarney Cardiac Response Unit, says knowing how to react in a situation could help save someone's life:

