Pensioners cycling across Ireland for Epilepsy charity

Aug 24, 2024 18:29 By radiokerrynews
Pensioners cycling across Ireland for Epilepsy charity
Two men are cycling the length of Ireland to raise awareness for Epilepsy Ireland.

69- year-old Iain Mentiply, and his friend Charles Jepson aged 78, took off on Wednesday from the North Pole bar in Donegal.

Iain is fundraising for Epilepsy Ireland who supported his brother in-law Joe Griffin from Killorglin.

The two pensioners have so far completed over 222 miles of the 7 day long cycle and are due to arrive in the South Pole Inn Annascaul on Tuesday.

To support their cause visit iDonate.ie

Kerry GAA Update

Aug 24, 2024 18:36
