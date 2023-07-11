Advertisement
Passengers from Kerry Dublin flight refused access to international transfers

Jul 11, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Passengers from Kerry Dublin flight refused access to international transfers
Passengers on the Kerry to Dublin flight have been refused access to transfer for connecting flights at Dublin airport, Radio Kerry understands.

A number of passengers who've flown on the Kerry to Dublin service in recent weeks have said they've been told the service isn't available, and have had to exit through passport control and back through security to make their connections, a process that can take up to an hour.

Last year, it was announced that Kerry Dublin passengers with cabin baggage could avail of a seamless transfer, however, several are reporting a change to the policy in recent weeks.

Speaking about the issue on Kerry Today, one regular passenger, James Dillon, says he feels Dublin isn't prioritising passengers from other airports.

