Concerned parents consulted about gender-neutral toilets in new Kerry secondary school

Parents have been consulted about gender-neutral toilets in a newly constructed secondary school in Kerry.

That’s according to principal of Tralee school Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí, Ruairí Ó Cinnéide.

In a story in The Kerryman, it’s reported parents fear the gender-neutral toilets would pose a possible health and safety risk; they also refer to potential psychological effects for shared toilets for students.

Advertisement

Mr Ó Cinnéide says the toilets are designed in line with the Department of Education’s guidelines for sanitary facilities.

The Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí principal says he’s met with parents who have raised concerns and the school will talk to anyone with worries around the facilities.

He says there are other bathroom options for students who aren’t comfortable with the unisex option:

Advertisement