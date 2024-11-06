Advertisement
Owner dog stolen from Kilcummin appeals for information on pet’s whereabouts

Nov 6, 2024 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Owner dog stolen from Kilcummin appeals for information on pet's whereabouts
The owner of an 11-year-old dog who was stolen from Kilcummin has made an emotional plea for his dog to be returned, as the pet needs his medication.

Liam Corcoran is living in Kilcummin and says his dog Bruce was taken from their property on Saturday night.

Mr Corcoran says he has CCTV footage of people coming into their property and taking their dog.

Bruce suffers from severe arthritis, and while he looks strong and healthy, the pet needs daily medication and pain relief.

Bruce is microchipped and Gardaí are investigating his disappearance.

Liam Corcoran is appealing for information on the whereabouts of their dog:

