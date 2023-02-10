Over 8,800 people signing on Live Register in Kerry

There are over 8,800 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show the numbers on Kerry’s Live Register rose by 2.5% in January, when compared to the previous month (December).

In January, 8,807 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's up 2,591 when compared to January last year, when 6,216 people signed on.

It’s also an increase when compared the previous month; last December 8,590 people signed on.

All seven of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases.

Cahersiveen is up 587 to 846 and Dingle is up 175 to 595.

Kenmare rose 202 to 472 and Killarney’s figure stands at 1,889 after an increase of 858 in the past year.

Killorglin’s Live Register is up 108 in the past year to 555 for January, while Listowel’s figures rose by 23 to 1,211 and in Tralee it increased by 638 to 3,239.