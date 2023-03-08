Over 8,600 people signing on Live Register in Kerry

There are over 8,600 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show the numbers on Kerry’s Live Register decreased by almost 2% (1.7%) in February, when compared to the previous month (January).

In February, 8,658 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's an increase of 2,609 when compared to February last year, when 6,049 people signed on.

However, it’s down on the previous month; in January 8,807 people signed on.

All seven of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases.

Cahersiveen is up 574 to 820 and Dingle is up 178 to 586.

Kenmare rose 287 to 532 and Killarney’s figure stands at 1,762 after an increase of 796 in the past year.

Killorglin’s Live Register is up 118 in the past year to 547 for February, while Listowel’s figures rose by 7 to 1,180 and in Tralee it increased by 649 to 3,231.