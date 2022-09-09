Advertisement
Over 7,000 people in Kerry signing on Live Register

Sep 9, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Over 7,000 people in Kerry signing on Live Register
Over 7,000 (7,111) people in Kerry are signing on the Live Register.

That’s a rise of over 3% when compared to last month.

The figures were compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

In August, 7,111 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's up 1,203 when compared to the same month last year, when 5,908 people signed on.

It’s also an increase when compared the previous month (July) 6,875 when people signed on.

All seven of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases.

Listowel is up 18 to 1,261 and Kenmare is up 65 to 234.

Cahersiveen rose 253 to 440 and Killorglin’s figure stands at 502 after an increase of 109 in the past year.

Tralee’s Live Register is up 226 in the past year to 3,067 for August, while Killarney’s figures rose 494 to 1,313 and in Dingle it increased by 38 to 294.

 

 

