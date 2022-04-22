Over 6,300 people signing on Live Register in Kerry

Over 6,300 people in Kerry are signing on the Live Register.

That’s according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

In March, 6,335 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's down 21 when compared to the same month last year, when 6,356 people signed on; however, it’s a rise of 285 on last month.

Four of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases; Listowel is up 71 to 1,228 and Kenmare is up 72 to 259.

Cahersiveen rose 70 to 286 and Killorglin’s figure stands at 454 after an increase of 32 in the past year.

Tralee’s Live Register is down 145 in the past year to 2,752 in March, Killarney’s figures dropped 85 to 1,013 and in Dingle it fell 36 to 343.