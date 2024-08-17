Over 500 new cars registered in Kerry in July

Over 500 new cars were registered in Kerry in July.

That’s according to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), for the twelve months to the end of July.

The report shows there was an over 27% jump in Petrol Electric Hybrid vehicles registered in the county during the period.

A total of 2,186 new cars have been registered in Kerry as of the end of July this year.

This is an increase of 15 vehicles when compared to the same period last year.

566 cars were registered in the county in July, which is unchanged on the 2023 figure.

Of these 167 cars were diesel engines, 160 were Petrol Electric (Hybrid), 134 cars were petrol engines; 59 were petrol/ plug-in electric hybrid; 44 electric cars were registered; while 2 were diesel electric (hybrid).

354 automatic cars were registered in Kerry in July, while 212 were manual.

Grey was most popular colour of car in the county, at over 40% of all units.

Meanwhile, Medium SUV (D3) was the most registered car segment classification (219 units) in Kerry in July.

The car most registered car make in July was Toyota (109 units), the Hyundai Tucson was the most registered model in the month (47 units), while MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) was the most popular car body type (200 units registered)