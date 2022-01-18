Over 340 cases listed for Tralee Circuit Court

There are 342 cases listed for Tralee Circuit Court.

This includes criminal cases waiting for a date, defendants awaiting sentence, family law cases and district court appeals. Regulations and guidelines imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic added to delays in the district and circuit courts.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee visited Tralee late last year and noted it's a target of her department to clear the backlog of cases in local courts. The Courts Service provides a list of cases awaiting hearing, sentencing, mentions or re-entry.

The majority of cases in the local circuit court are criminal listings.

There are 144 cases awaiting a date for hearing, 36 defendants awaiting sentencing, two cases are in for mention and a further nine are re-entries. These Section 99 re-entries relate to suspended sentences.

There are 20 cases in the Family Law court locally. District Court appeals, which are heard at circuit court level, account for nearly 40% of the cases; there are 131 appeals from the lower court waiting to be heard in Tralee Circuit Court.