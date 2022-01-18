Advertisement
News

Over 340 cases listed for Tralee Circuit Court

Jan 18, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Over 340 cases listed for Tralee Circuit Court Over 340 cases listed for Tralee Circuit Court
Share this article

There are 342 cases listed for Tralee Circuit Court.

This includes criminal cases waiting for a date, defendants awaiting sentence, family law cases and district court appeals. Regulations and guidelines imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic added to delays in the district and circuit courts.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee visited Tralee late last year and noted it's a target of her department to clear the backlog of cases in local courts. The Courts Service provides a list of cases awaiting hearing, sentencing, mentions or re-entry.

Advertisement

The majority of cases in the local circuit court are criminal listings.

There are 144 cases awaiting a date for hearing, 36 defendants awaiting sentencing, two cases are in for mention and a further nine are re-entries. These Section 99 re-entries relate to suspended sentences.

There are 20 cases in the Family Law court locally. District Court appeals, which are heard at circuit court level, account for nearly 40% of the cases; there are 131 appeals from the lower court waiting to be heard in Tralee Circuit Court.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus