Over 140 (141) tree felling licences have been issued in Kerry this year (2021).

In 2021, 85 private and 56 Coillte felling licences were issued.

That compares to 61 private and 31 Collite licences in 2020.

Nationally in 2021 there were over 2,700 tree felling licences issued and over 1,700 in 2020.

The figures were provided by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, following a query from Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin.