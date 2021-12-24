Over 11,000 COVID cases confirmed

The Department of Health has reported an additional 11,182 Covid cases today.
It also says about 83 percent of reported cases are the Omicron variant.
393 patients are in hospital with the virus, of which 89 are in ICU.
