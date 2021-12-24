Advertisement
News

Over 11,000 COVID cases confirmed

Dec 24, 2021 14:12 By radiokerrynews
Over 11,000 COVID cases confirmed Over 11,000 COVID cases confirmed
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
Share this article

The Department of Health has reported an additional 11,182 Covid cases today.

It also says about 83 percent of reported cases are the Omicron variant.

393 patients are in hospital with the virus, of which 89 are in ICU.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus