Over 1,000 customers without power in Tralee

Nov 29, 2023 14:26 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,000 customers without power in Tralee
Over 1,000 (1,057) customers are without power in Tralee.

The outage is effecting the Ballyrickard area and the fault occurred at lunchtime.

It’s expected the power will be restored by 5pm.

