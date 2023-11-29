Over 1,000 customers without power in Tralee

Over 1,000 (1,057) customers are without power in Tralee.
The outage is effecting the Ballyrickard area and the fault occurred at lunchtime.
It’s expected the power will be restored by 5pm.
