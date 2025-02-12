Advertisement
News

Numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register fell over 15% in year

Feb 12, 2025 17:22 By radiokerrynews
Numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register fell over 15% in year
Share this article

The number of people signing on Kerry’s Live Register fell over 15% in a year.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show there were over 6,400 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry in the last month of 2024.

Advertisement

During December, 6,409 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That’s a 15% decrease when compared to the previous December, when 7,596 people signed on in Kerry.

It’s a 7% increase when compare to the previous month; in November, 5,978 people signed on in Kerry.

Advertisement

All seven of Kerry’s social welfare offices reported annual decreases.

Cahersiveen is down 215 to 498, while Dingle is down 96 to 455 and Kenmare is down 68 to 354.

Killarney’s figure stands at 1,181 after a drop of 259, while Killorglin’s social welfare office saw a drop of 121 to 448.

Advertisement

Listowel’s figure stands at 1,052 after a drop of 42 and in Tralee it dropped 368 to 2,421 for December.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry's Mark Daly elected Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann
Advertisement
Minister Norma Foley to travel to London for St Patrick's Day
Three Filipino men further remanded in custody on charges of conspiring to import drugs
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry's Mark Daly elected Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann
Minister Norma Foley to travel to London for St Patrick's Day
North Kerry councillor airs concerns on impact of new US aluminum tariffs on one of area’s biggest employers
Three Filipino men further remanded in custody on charges of conspiring to import drugs
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus