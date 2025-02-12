Numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register fell over 15% in year

The number of people signing on Kerry’s Live Register fell over 15% in a year.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show there were over 6,400 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry in the last month of 2024.

During December, 6,409 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That’s a 15% decrease when compared to the previous December, when 7,596 people signed on in Kerry.

It’s a 7% increase when compare to the previous month; in November, 5,978 people signed on in Kerry.

All seven of Kerry’s social welfare offices reported annual decreases.

Cahersiveen is down 215 to 498, while Dingle is down 96 to 455 and Kenmare is down 68 to 354.

Killarney’s figure stands at 1,181 after a drop of 259, while Killorglin’s social welfare office saw a drop of 121 to 448.

Listowel’s figure stands at 1,052 after a drop of 42 and in Tralee it dropped 368 to 2,421 for December.