Numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register fall almost 20% in year

The number of people signing on Kerry’s Live Register fell almost 20% in a year.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show there were over 6,500 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry last month.

During January, 6,571 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That’s a 17% decrease when compared to January last year, when 7,882 people signed on in Kerry.

It’s a 1.6% increase when compare to the previous month; in December, 6,409 people signed on in Kerry.

All seven of Kerry’s social welfare offices reported annual decreases.

Cahersiveen is down 237 to 479, while Dingle is down 126 to 462 and Kenmare is down 55 to 381.

Killarney’s figure stands at 1,246 after a drop of 332, while Killorglin’s social welfare office saw a drop of 120 to 445.

Listowel’s figure stands at 1,031 after a drop of 88 and in Tralee it dropped by 407 to 2,473 for January.