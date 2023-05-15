Numbers on Kerry’s Live Register dropped by almost 5% in past month

The number of people signing on Kerry’s Live Register dropped by almost 5% (4.8%) in the past month.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show there are over 7,800 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry.

In April, 7,803 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's an increase of 1,736 when compared to April last year, when 6,067 people signed on.

However, it’s down on the previous month; in March 8,197 people signed on.

Six of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases.

Cahersiveen is up 492 to 754 and Dingle is up 121 to 419.

Kenmare rose 232 to 462 and Killarney’s figure stands at 1,418 after an increase of 475 in the past year.

Killorglin’s Live Register is up 59 in the past year to 487 for April, while in Tralee it increased by 479 to 3,162.

Listowel’s social welfare office was the only one to report a drop; it fell by 122 to 1,101.