Number on Kerry’s Live Register increases by over 8% in past month

The number on Kerry’s Live Register increased by over 8% in the past month.

Over 7,300 people in Kerry are signing on the Live Register.

The figures were compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

In October, 7,321 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's up 1,806 when compared to the same month last year, when 5,515 people signed on.

It’s also an increase when compared the previous month this year, in September 6,751 people signed on.

All seven of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases.

Listowel is up 113 to 1,241 and Kenmare is up 155 to 323.

Cahersiveen rose 350 to 561 and Killorglin’s figure stands at 465 after an increase of 87 in the past year.

Tralee’s Live Register is up 371 in the past year to 2,965 for October, while Killarney’s figures rose 641 to 1,401 and in Dingle it increased by 89 to 365.