Number on Kerry’s Live Register increases by over 8% in past month

The number on Kerry’s Live Register increased by over 8% in the past month.

Over 8,500 people in Kerry are signing on the Live Register.

The figures were compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

In December, 8,590 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's up 2,370 when compared to the December 2021, when 6,220 people signed on.

It’s also an increase when compared the same month last year; in November 7,943 people signed on.

All seven of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases.

Listowel is up 60 to 1,247 and Kenmare is up 231 to 449.

Cahersiveen rose 561 to 823 and Killorglin’s figure stands at 556 after an increase of 91 in the past year.

Tralee’s Live Register is up 555 in the past year to 3,202 for December, while Killarney’s figures rose 739 to 1,753 and in Dingle it increased by 133 to 560.